CHARLOTTE — Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in West Charlotte after one was pronounced deceased.

MEDIC responded to the crash at the 9300 block of Wilkinson Blvd. around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Paramedics pronounced one patient deceased, MEDIC said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating the fatal crash. No further information has been provided.

WATCH: Motorcyclists caught passing school buses with stop arms out, raising safety concerns

Motorcyclists caught passing school buses with stop arms out, raising safety concerns

©2025 Cox Media Group