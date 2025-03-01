Motorcyclists caught passing school buses with stop arms out, raising safety concerns

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Two motorcyclists have been caught on camera dangerously passing school buses with their stop arms out in the Iredell-Statesville School District this month, raising safety concerns among students and parents.

The first incident occurred on February 18th on Wallace Springs Road, involving 22-year-old James Jordan, who now faces charges for not stopping as children were getting off the bus.

The second incident happened on February 26th, and state troopers are currently searching for Martavis Parsons, who is wanted for dangerously driving past a school bus.

“I was kind of worried about my sister because she was the first one to step off the bus, and that’s when the motorcycle was going through,” said Lucero Cruz Florez, a student who witnessed the first incident.

Florez expressed her fear for her sister’s safety during the first incident, highlighting the potential danger posed by the motorcyclist’s actions.

“Like my sister, she would have gotten hit—I would have been scared and sad,” Florez said.

Andy Mehall, whose daughter takes the bus daily, voiced his concerns about the recurring incidents, fearing that such close calls could eventually lead to tragedy.

“And not stopping is putting lives at risk, especially if you expect your child to come home every day,” Mehall continued.

Mehall also urged drivers to be more patient and considerate on the road.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating Martavis Parsons. They encourage anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the Highway Patrol or the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

