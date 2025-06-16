One person sent to hospital in west Charlotte shooting, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — MEDIC responded to a shooting in west Charlotte that sent one person to the hospital Monday afternoon.
Paramedics responded to the scene at the 2500 block of Tanglebrook Lane in response to a call about a gunshot wound just after 12:30 p.m., MEDIC said.
One person was found suffering a gunshot wound and was sent to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to MEDIC.
No additional details have been made available.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
