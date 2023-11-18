One person shot, hospitalized near Carowinds

CHARLOTTE — One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting near Carowinds in south Charlotte.

The shooting happened before 4 a.m. Saturday morning on the 1400 block of Carowinds Boulevard, according to MEDIC.

Channel 9′s photographer at the scene said police were not at Carowinds when he arrived around 5:30 a.m.

Channel 9 asked CMPD what led to the shooting and if they have a suspect.

We also asked if the shooting happened at Carowinds or near the amusement park.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

