One seriously injured in southwest Charlotte crash, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person was injured in a southwest Charlotte crash Saturday night, MEDIC said.
MEDIC responded to a call in the 400 block of Huntsmoor Drive around 8:45 p.m.
When they arrived, they found one patient with serious injuries. That person was transported to an area hospital.
No additional details have been made available.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
