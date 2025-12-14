One seriously injured in southwest Charlotte crash, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person was injured in a southwest Charlotte crash Saturday night, MEDIC said.

MEDIC responded to a call in the 400 block of Huntsmoor Drive around 8:45 p.m.

When they arrived, they found one patient with serious injuries. That person was transported to an area hospital.

No additional details have been made available.

