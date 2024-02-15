One shot, killed in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — One person was shot and killed Wednesday night in southwest Charlotte, police said.

First responders were called to the 15700 block of Country House Street at about 9:45 p.m.

The neighborhood is off Hamilton Road near Steele Creek Road.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the scene is active and not secure because officers are looking for the suspected shooter. Officers said to avoid the area.

No further information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

