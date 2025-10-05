One transported after east Charlotte shooting, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person was shot in east Charlotte Sunday afternoon, MEDIC said.

MEDIC responded to a call in the 1200 block of Weldon Avenue around 5:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found one person with life-threatening injuries. That patient was transported to a nearby hospital.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story.

