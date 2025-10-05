One transported after east Charlotte shooting, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person was shot in east Charlotte Sunday afternoon, MEDIC said.
MEDIC responded to a call in the 1200 block of Weldon Avenue around 5:30 p.m.
When they arrived, they found one person with life-threatening injuries. That patient was transported to a nearby hospital.
No additional details have been made available.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
