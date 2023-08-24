One of two Democrats on North Carolina’s Supreme Court is stepping down

FILE - Associate Justice Michael Morgan attends a special session of the Supreme Court of North Carolina at New Bern City Hall in New Bern, N.C., May 15, 2019. North Carolina Supreme Court Associate Justice Mike Morgan, who announced last month he won’t seek reelection to the court next year, says he’s weighing a 2024 bid for governor. Morgan, one of two registered Democrats on the state’s highest court, said this week that many within the party are asking him to look at a gubernatorial candidacy. (Gray Whitley/Sun Journal via AP, File)