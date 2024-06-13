Online program available for kids moving into high school

CHARLOTTE — A free virtual event that could help kids who are making the transition to high school is now available.

Local nurses and therapists with Teen Health Connection will be hosting a program online for rising 9th graders and their parents.

Part of the discussion will cover adolescent brain development.

“Understanding the cognitive changes, the physical changes, and the emotional changes and how that looks in terms of how it affects their actions, behaviors, and their ability to think and make decisions,” said Jessica Conley with Teen Health Connection.

Other topics will include stress management, healthy sleep, diet, symptoms of common mental health concerns, and resources for help.

The event will take place from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. You can register to attend here.

