Only on 9: Firefighters describe daring rescue of woman who climbed cell tower

RANLO, N.C. — After a firefighter caught a woman who was falling from a cellphone tower, even the most trained experts told Channel 9 that wasn’t something someone can train for.

“Nothing more than the grace of God that we were able to make that happen,” Capt. Barron Summey said.

It happened around 8 p.m. Sunday in Ranlo. Investigators said the woman was impaired when she climbed a fence topped with razor wire, then started climbing a cellphone tower.

Reporter Ken Lemon talked to the firefighters who made the rescue. They said she climbed for more than an hour and, despite her determination, she lost her grip. That was when Capt. Barron Summey made the catch of a lifetime.

