Man dies in fire at Iredell County home

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A man died after a home caught fire in south Statesville on Tuesday.

The Statesville Fire Department and the Statesville Police Department responded to the home, which is located along Old Charlotte Road, on Tuesday evening.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty learned the home caught fire shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday.

When firefighters got the call, they learned a man was trapped inside and pulled him out after arriving on scene. A spokesperson for the fire department said first responders tried to save his life, but the man died from his injuries.

Friends told Faherty the home was vacant. They said the victim had struggled with homelessness in the past and was trying to find a permanent place to stay.

The fire left extensive damage behind inside the home. There was no power running to it and Faherty was told no one was suppose to be living there.

It’s not clear how the fire started, but the City of Statesville is working with the state fire marshal’s office to investigate.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

(WATCH BELOW: Officials investigating possible house fire in southwest Charlotte)

Officials investigating possible house fire in southwest Charlotte

©2024 Cox Media Group