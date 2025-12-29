Operation Naughty List leads to 154 charges and $4,342 in recovered stolen goods

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit conducted Operation Naughty List from Nov. 28 to Dec. 19, aimed at reducing retail theft and drug-related activities during the holiday shopping season.

This initiative targeted high-theft retail locations, primarily at Target and Walmart in Gastonia. Street Crimes Unit officers, along with patrol units, undertook proactive operations designed to apprehend repeat offenders and deter theft.

During Operation Naughty List, officers made a total of 78 arrests and issued 154 charges for various offenses, including misdemeanor and felony larceny, possession of controlled substances and trespassing.

It is reported that officers recovered or prevented the theft of $4,342.85 in retail merchandise. This included a significant case of felony larceny valued at $735 involving the deactivation of anti-theft devices.

Additionally, officers seized illegal narcotics, including fentanyl, methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The operation identified several repeat offenders and individuals with outstanding warrants.

