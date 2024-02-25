‘Opportunity to inspire’: Salvation Army, Boys & Girls host living museum for Black History Month

CHARLOTTE — A partnership between two, local organizations allowed kids to get a little taste of history.

On Friday night, the fourth annual Gallery of History was held, an interactive museum where children dress up as historical figures and share what they’ve learned with members of the community. The event was also a celebration of Black History Month.

Club members brought Black heritage to life by using props, dressing up, and doing monologues to tell the story of historical figures.

“They’re giving the kids the opportunity to inspire and dream a new dream,” Salvation Army Area Commander, Major Jason Burns said, “To inspire to say look, you are not defined by what you see, you are defined by what you do, and what you do and what you see can be drastically different.”

The Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club was founded in Charlotte more than 80 years ago, in 1934, it has eight clubs across Union and Mecklenburg counties.

