Organ donor’s legacy lives on after tragic death

GASTONIA, N.C. — Rhyne Linker’s family and friends gathered at CaroMont Medical Center on November 19 to honor him as his organs were prepared for donation following his tragic death.

Linker was struck by a vehicle on November 18 in front of his home and succumbed to his injuries, but his legacy continues through the donation of three of his organs, according to the Gaston Gazette.

“Rhyne was a bright soul taken too soon,” his obituary states, highlighting his infectious smile and passion for music and family.

Janice Spidel, Linker’s mother, expressed comfort in knowing her son’s organs will help others, fulfilling his wish to be an organ donor.

Linker’s desire to be an organ donor was inspired by a family member who was an organ recipient, and he hoped to make a positive impact on others’ lives.

His mother, Janice Spidel, and wife, Ashley Linker, accompanied him to the operating room to say their final goodbyes, sharing a poignant moment before his organs were donated.

Linker leaves behind a 15-year-old son, Gabriel Linker, who will carry on his father’s legacy alongside the recipients of his donated organs.

The family does not yet know which specific organs were donated or who the recipients are, but they find solace in the hope and life his donation brings to others.

