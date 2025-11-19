Local

Family says man killed when car crashed into Gastonia home; driver later surrendered

By Ken Lemon, wsoctv.com
Rhyne Linker
GASTONIA, N.C. — The family of Rhyne Linker said he died after a car veered off a Gastonia road Tuesday night, hit him and slammed into a nearby home, and that one of the people inside the vehicle later returned to surrender while others ran from the scene.

Linker was on the curb at his family’s home helping a friend with her car. He was standing in front of the friend’s car when another car hit him, went off the road, and smashed into a neighbor’s home.

The people in that car reportedly ran, leaving Linker there.

One reportedly came back and surrendered to police. Officers spent hours looking for the others.

Linker was a husband, father, and talented musician who liked helping people.

Linker’s mother said the crash killed him and said those who ran should turn themselves in.

No additional details have been made available.

