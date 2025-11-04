Organizations can apply for grants to help aid in Hurricane Helene recovery

WESTERN N.C. — Charitable organizations in western North Carolina can apply for grants from the North Carolina Community Foundation Disaster Relief Fund to support long-term recovery efforts following Hurricane Helene.

The fund has approximately $5 million available to address unmet needs and build community resilience and preparedness. Grants are expected to range from $25,000 to $100,000.

The Mountain Gateway Museum’s office, located in the yellow Mauney house along Mill Creek, was heavily damaged by Hurricane Helene.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Samaritan’s Purse mobilizes aid for Jamaica as Hurricane Melissa makes landfall

Samaritan’s Purse mobilizes aid for Jamaica as Hurricane Melissa makes landfall

©2025 Cox Media Group