Organizations deliver leftovers to community

CHARLOTTE — The USDA said about 40% of the food the U.S. produces goes to waste.

It’s an awful statistic considering 1 in 8 homes faces food insecurity.

There is now a partnership in Charlotte working to change that.

Champion House of Care, a food rescue organization, works with Feeding Charlotte and commercial kitchens to ensure their leftovers are not wasted by delivering them to community organizations or food pantries.

Table & Twine also joined the fight to end food insecurity.

