Outdoor fire spreads to stripped-down mobile home in Huntersville, fire department says

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Multiple engines responded to a large fire in Huntersville on Saturday afternoon.

Officials at the Huntersville Fire Department say the structure fire began just after 4:30 p.m. on North Old Statesville Road near Stumptown Road.

Both Cornelius-Lemley Fire Rescue and HFD controlled the fire by 5 p.m.

Fire officials say it began as an outside fire and then spread to an older, stripped-down mobile home.

The Mecklenburg County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

No injuries to civilians or firefighters have been reported.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

