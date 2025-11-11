Outgoing CMPD Chief Jennings reflects on career and department’s future

CHARLOTTE — Retiring Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings gave one of his last speeches as the top cop in Charlotte Tuesday morning.

Channel 9’s Eli Brand was at the Sarah Stevenson Tuesday Forum where Jennings shared why he wanted to be a police officer and how he feels about where he is leaving the department.

He said the biggest thing he would have changed about his time as chief was upping the staffing numbers. He says it needs to be a big priority moving forward.

Jennings added that he is thrilled about his replacement. Estella Patterson served as deputy chief under Jennings before she took over the chief job in Raleigh. His biggest advice to her is to be confident in her decisions from the jump.

He also emphasized the need to address juvenile crime in the city. He mentioned the rate at which juveniles are arrested and released back to their parents. He is calling for a juvenile jail to be opened in Mecklenburg County. Currently, there is not one.

Jennings says he is content with his decision to retire and was reminded recently, while watching officers respond to a crime spree on North Hoskins Road, why he wanted to serve.

“To watch our officers in action just reinforced why I have been the chief for five and a half years,” he said.

Jennings’ official retirement date is Dec. 1. That is also when Estella Patterson is set to take up the mantle as Charlotte top law enforcement officer.

VIDEO: City introduces Estella Patterson as new CMPD chief

City introduces Estella Patterson as new CMPD chief

©2025 Cox Media Group