CMPD Chief announces retirement after 33-years of service

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings announced his year-end retirement on Sunday evening after a 33-year career.

Jennings began his career with CMPD in May 1992 and was sworn in as police chief in July 2020.

Jennings issued the following statement:

“Serving as the Chief of Police for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has truly been the greatest honor of my career. I am incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished together – the significant reductions in crime, the strengthening of community trust, and the unwavering dedication I’ve witnessed from every member of this department. After over 33 years of service, I have decided it is time for me to pass the torch at the end of this year. Although I had intended to retire sooner, I felt compelled to guide our agency through some of its most challenging periods. I make this announcement with immense gratitude for the opportunity to serve this remarkable city and with full confidence in the men and women of the CMPD to continue protecting and serving our community with excellence.”

I have been humbled to serve this community for 33 years including the last 5 years as your police chief. Today, I’m announcing my retirement effective at the end of the year. Earlier this week, I had an extended conversation with Michael Graff of the Charlotte Optimist. If you… pic.twitter.com/rQD5fBFnfR — Chief Jennings (@cmpdchief) May 25, 2025

His retirement follows a settlement with the Charlotte City Council.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Channel 9 first broke the news of a settlement on May 6. Details on the settlement had not yet been released.

According to reports from The Charlotte Optimist, the settlement package totaled $305,000.

BREAKING: CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings tells the Charlotte Optimist newsletter he will retire on January 1, 2026.



Charlotte City Council is paying him $305Khttps://t.co/1gykH2kRRw pic.twitter.com/1rUW8aEkpS — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) May 25, 2025

Jennings originally considered legal action against the city of Charlotte after Councilman Tariq Bokhari’s efforts to land outer carrier vests for officers.

Officials said city manager Marcus Jones will soon lead a national search for a qualified candidate to replace Jennings. Jones issued the following statement:

“Chief Jennings has served the Charlotte-Mecklenburg community with unwavering dedication and integrity for many years, and his leadership as chief of police has been instrumental in advancing public safety and fostering stronger community relationships. We are incredibly grateful for his profound contributions and wish him a well-deserved, fulfilling retirement. As we begin the search for our next chief, we are committed to finding a leader who will continue to build upon Chief Jennings’ legacy and uphold our city’s commitment to safety and justice for all.”

His career and retirement will be celebrated this coming fall.

WATCH: Clergy group backs CMPD chief, calls for ethics probe over vest controversy

Clergy group backs CMPD chief, calls for ethics probe over vest controversy

©2025 Cox Media Group