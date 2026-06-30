Over 300 traffic violations issued in Uptown by CMPD in one week

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police issued 306 violations last week in Uptown as part of traffic enforcement. Eight of those were noise violations. Officers conducted 255 traffic stops during that time.

There have been 25 noise citations so far this year in Uptown, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

“Our commitment to safer roadways means addressing any violation that threatens the safety, peace, or quality of life for those who live, work and visit our community,” CMPD said in a social media post.

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