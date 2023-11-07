Firefighters travel from across the state to fight western NC wildfires

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — Firefighters from across the state, including from the Charlotte area, are working to contain a large wildfire south of Asheville.

The Poplar Drive Fire has already burned more than 400 acres in Henderson County, destroying two homes and an outbuilding. Channel 9′s Dave Faherty learned firefighters could be out there for some time.

The North Carolina Forest Service said it has been so dry in western North Carolina that the fire is burning 4 to 5 inches down into the ground, making it difficult to get out.

As many as 30 departments from the mountains to the coast were fighting the wildfire Tuesday.

Photos and video from this past weekend show how close the fire got to Drake English’s Henderson County home. For much of the last 48 hours, a fire truck was parked in his driveway as crews worked to keep the flames away from his home.

“These guys are doing everything,” he said. “I know we would have lost -- the whole mountain would have lost -- multiple structures if they hadn’t been here.”

On Tuesday, Faherty saw firefighters from Catawba and Lincoln counties, including Capt. Darryl Love from the Denver Fire Department. He said since arriving early Monday they’ve patrolled lines, shuttled water and mopped up hotspots on the mountainside.

“Just here providing a service. Assisting our brothers and sisters and the people in this area and going where we are needed,” Love said.

The fire risk led the Forest Service to issue a ban on all open burning. It’s also canceled burn permits in more than a dozen counties in western North Carolina.

Conditions have improved since the weekend but people in Henderson County are hoping for rain -- and soon. Ashley English has this message for the firefighters keeping her home and others safe.

“I would say thank you. I’m pretty emotional about it,” she said. “We’re very grateful. As a community, everybody has been so helpful.”

Ashley English and her family evacuated over the weekend and are staying elsewhere. Just a few homes away, Faherty spotted a family not as fortunate; the fire heavily damaged their home.

