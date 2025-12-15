Over 60,000 pounds of chicken recalled nationwide

CHARLOTTE — Over 60,000 pounds of chicken have been recalled nationwide, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Friday.

A Georgia food-processing plant, Suzanna’s Kitchen, is recalling 62,550 pounds of fully cooked, bone-in breaded chicken products due to misbranding and an undeclared soy allergen.

According to the USDA, the affected chicken products were produced on Oct. 16, and shipped to restaurant locations nationwide. The recall was initiated after the company discovered that the products containing soy, a known allergen, were mislabeled with a non-allergen containing product code.

The USDA is concerned that some of these products may still be in restaurant refrigerators or freezers and is urging restaurants not to serve them. Instead, these items should be discarded.

There have been no reports of any illnesses or adverse effects from the chicken. However, FSIS advises anyone concerned about an injury or illness to contact a doctor.

VIDEO: Expanding gas tanks: First an Action 9 Investigation, now a safety recall

Expanding gas tanks: First an Action 9 Investigation, now a safety recall

©2025 Cox Media Group