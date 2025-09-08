Overdose investigation results in arrest and seizure of narcotics and guns

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A narcotics investigation by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of Christopher David Buchanan and the seizure of drugs and firearms from a residence on Greedy Highway on August 4.

Investigators seized approximately 231 grams of methamphetamine, 10 grams of fentanyl, three firearms, assorted drug paraphernalia, and $3,825 in U.S. currency during the search.

Buchanan, 45, was charged with multiple offenses, including trafficking methamphetamine and opium, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Buchanan was also charged with maintaining a vehicle, dwelling, or place for a controlled substance, simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is currently held without bond at the Catawba County Detention Facility.

The investigation was initiated in connection with a recent overdose death, although further details about the overdose have not been disclosed. Buchanan’s next court date is scheduled for September 24, 2025.

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with information about drug-related activity to contact their confidential tipline at 828-466-ATIP (2847), visit their website, or use the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office mobile application.

