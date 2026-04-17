Drought impacts honey production for Cabarrus County beekeeper

CONCORD, N.C. — For more than 30 years, Jerry Hagler has been keeping bees, but he and other farmers are facing a major crisis as extreme drought conditions continue to impact much of North Carolina.

Hagler told Channel 9’s Miana Massey the dry conditions are normal for late June, but not April. It’s impacting pollen and nectar levels and ultimately how much honey bees are able to produce.

“That’s just one revenue source that I won’t have this year, and it’s hard enough to make money on a farm now,” Hagler said.

To keep his bees alive, Hagler is stepping in and introducing a substitute for natural nectar — sugar water.

Even with the alternative and last year’s reserves, he says this year’s harvest will take a major hit.

“It’s more about just being able to provide for folks that have been here for a long time getting honey from me,” Hagler said.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has designated 82 counties in North Carolina as natural disaster areas due to drought conditions. Farmers in affected counties can apply for emergency loan assistance and other relief programs here.

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