Local

Overlooked and underestimated, Weddington grad, mom used doubt as fuel

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Former Weddington defensive back Malik Mustapha used what could have been viewed as rejection and instead, used it as fuel.

His mother Dee Myles made sure of it.

ALSO READ: Charlotte one of many cities under consideration for WNBA team

“I consider myself a coach, a mother, mentor, coach, psychiatrist, psychologist, nutritionist -- all of those things,” Myles said.

Along his football journey, the two recalled feedback from critics who believed Mustapha was too small, if not the right “fit” for a Division I program.

At Wake Forest last season, the safety led the team in solo tackles and now is preparing for the NFL Draft.

>> In the video at the top of the page, Channel 9′s DaShawn Brown sits down with Malik Mustapha’s mother to talk about her son’s journey in football.

(WATCH BELOW: Building the Roster: Derrick Brown)

Building the Roster: Derrick Brown

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read