CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Flames heavily burnt two condominiums on Lake Hickory overnight Sunday.

One of the things investigators are looking at is the possibility of this being a chimney fire. They say it was so cold overnight there’s three inches of ice on the second floor where they sprayed water on the fire.

Overnight fire damages two Lake Hickory condominiums

The fire took place along Corbin Lane.

It runs off of Highway 321 and because the fire hydrant was on the other side of the highway, it was shutdown for more than four hours.

We could see the ice inside the condos that were heavily damaged by the fire.

Two dozen firefighters from four departments including Granite Falls fought the fire with temperatures in the teens.

Channel 9 is told some of their nozzles froze while fighting the fire. We also learned the importance of two fire walls that protected the other units at the condo.

We’re hoping to talk with some of the residents. They did have to cut power to several of the units, so there is concern about pipes freezing Monday.

VIDEO: Firefighter hurt after crews battle two-alarm apartment fire in south Charlotte

Firefighter hurt after crews battle two-alarm apartment fire in south Charlotte

©2026 Cox Media Group