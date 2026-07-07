Overnight storms bring heavy rain, flooding

CHARLOTTE — While you were sleeping early Tuesday morning, severe storms pushed through the Charlotte area and brought heavy rain and lightning to many communities.

Severe Weather Center 9 tracked a line of storms pushing into the area around midnight. From South Carolina to north of Cabarrus County, we saw heavy rain quickly filling up streets.

Uptown Charlotte also saw a burst of rain that left some streets briefly underwater, and many drains were quickly filling with water.

One neighbor shared video of water bubbling up from a drain near Queens Road, and the stormwater flooded the grounds near several apartments.

And it’s no wonder -- at one point in the morning, U.S. Geological Survey gauges recorded 2 inches of rain in just 30 minutes.

Rain totals from early morning storms Tuesday

There’s another chance of storms later Tuesday. You can keep track of the latest weather conditions at this link, or by downloading the WSOC Weather App.

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