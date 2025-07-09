Overturned tractor trailer blocks Highway 321 ramp

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Highway 321 ramp to Interstate 85 is blocked due to an overturned tractor trailer Wednesday morning, according to Gaston County Communications.

The accident happened around 4:30 a.m.

GEMS says no injuries have been reported, but the ramp will be closed for an extended period of time to clear the accident.

