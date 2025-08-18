Owner arrested for abandoning oil-leaking boat in South Carolina marsh

WADMALAW ISLAND, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Resources will remove a 120-foot former US Navy torpedo vessel from Bohicket Creek on Tuesday, following the arrest of the owner for abandoning it.

According to WCIV, the vessel has been grounded near a private dock on Johns Island for years, leaking oil into the marsh and nearby waters.

Officials identified Samuel Kodaimati as responsible for the vessel, which became inoperable under federal maritime law in 2021 due to improper documentation.

“This removal is more than a cleanup — it’s a commitment to protecting our coastal resources and ensuring that sensitive habitats like our salt marshes remain healthy and resilient,” said Dr. Tom Mullikin, Director of SCDNR.

Kodaimati was the first person arrested under the new abandoned boat law, facing two charges of abandoning a watercraft. These charges could result in fines up to $43,400, according to SCDNR.

