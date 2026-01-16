Pageland Police arrest suspect in road rage shooting incident

PAGELAND. S.C. — The Pageland Police Department has arrested and charged 47-year-old Chad Eric Smith, of Chesterfield, in connection with a road rage shooting incident that occurred on Monday.

The incident happened in the 200 block of South Van Lingle Mungo Boulevard, where police responded to reports of a shooting. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Smith was charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, discharging a firearm at a vehicle, pointing and presenting a firearm and discharging a firearm within town limits.

The Pageland Police Department is actively investigating the matter as they review details of the case.

