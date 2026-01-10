Mother accepts plea from man who fatally shot son in road rage incident

CHARLOTTE — A judge offered a victim’s mother the option to reject a plea from the man who shot her son in 2021 on Interstate 85.

Vernadine Cartier, the 88-year-old mother of Carlton Cartier, accepted a plea from Kevin Jones after her son was fatally shot.

Jones was sentenced to a minimum of 17 years in prison for his involvement in the shooting.

The shooting occurred in north Charlotte and was initially interpreted as road rage. Witnesses said Jones, a complete stranger, shot Carlton Cartier in the back of the head while driving.

Vernadine Cartier said she wanted the court to understand that her son had no involvement in the tragic event.

During the plea hearing, which extended beyond normal courthouse hours, Vernadine Cartier said her acceptance of the plea deal was for the sake of closure.

“Carlton, we have done whatever we could do,” she said. “We know how loving you were, and we hope that you can rest in peace now.”

Jones was charged with second-degree murder, shooting into an occupied car and eluding police.

