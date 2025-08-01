Paint peeling off your white Hyundai? You may be entitled to a free fix

CHARLOTTE — Carrie Francom says her 2019 Hyundai Sonata only had 10,000 miles and that it was pristine, until the paint job failed.

“I can’t even wash it now because, if I try to wash it, more paint comes off of it,” she said.

Hyundai rejected her claim and said it wasn’t a manufacturing problem. It wrote Francom, “We do not believe the paint failed because of a defect.”

Channel 9’s sister station in Atlanta got involved and Francom got a new paint job. “I appreciate all your efforts. And I’m glad that you took this on,” she said.

But she wasn’t alone. Unhappy Hyundai owners posted to a Facebook group and on TikTok.

The company said there were only “isolated instances of paint issues.” But, now, it’s launched a program to address this. Hyundai sent a letter to certain car owners and issued a technical service bulletin, extending paint warranties “for affected models from 3 years/36,000 miles to 10 years/unlimited miles from the original retail delivery or first use, transferable to subsequent owners.”

“They absolutely finally did the right thing. It took them a while,” Francom said. She feels, by speaking out initially, she may have helped other Hyundai owners. “I think we did have a part in this.”

This impacts certain white 2015 to 2023 Hyundais:

2015–2016 Elantra (UD) Quartz White Pearl

2017–2018 Elantra (ADA) Quartz White Pearl

2015–2019 Sonata (LFA) Quartz White Pearl

2017–2018 Santa Fe Sport

2019 Santa Fe (TMA) Quartz White Pearl

2017–2021 Tucson (TL)Dazzling White Cream White

2021–2023 Santa Fe Hybrid Cream White

2020–2023 Palisade (LX2) Hyper White

See if your car’s covered here.

Questions? Ask your Hyundai dealer or call Hyundai Customer Care (800-633-5151).

