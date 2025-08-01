Paint peeling off your white Hyundai? You may be entitled to a free fix

CHARLOTTE — Carrie Francom says her 2019 Hyundai Sonata only had 10,000 miles and that it was pristine, until the paint job failed.
“I can’t even wash it now because, if I try to wash it, more paint comes off of it,” she said.
Hyundai rejected her claim and said it wasn’t a manufacturing problem. It wrote Francom, “We do not believe the paint failed because of a defect.”
Channel 9’s sister station in Atlanta got involved and Francom got a new paint job. “I appreciate all your efforts. And I’m glad that you took this on,” she said.
But she wasn’t alone. Unhappy Hyundai owners posted to a Facebook group and on TikTok.
The company said there were only “isolated instances of paint issues.” But, now, it’s launched a program to address this. Hyundai sent a letter to certain car owners and issued a technical service bulletin, extending paint warranties “for affected models from 3 years/36,000 miles to 10 years/unlimited miles from the original retail delivery or first use, transferable to subsequent owners.”
“They absolutely finally did the right thing. It took them a while,” Francom said. She feels, by speaking out initially, she may have helped other Hyundai owners. “I think we did have a part in this.”
This impacts certain white 2015 to 2023 Hyundais:
- 2015–2016 Elantra (UD) Quartz White Pearl
- 2017–2018 Elantra (ADA) Quartz White Pearl
- 2015–2019 Sonata (LFA) Quartz White Pearl
- 2017–2018 Santa Fe Sport
- 2019 Santa Fe (TMA) Quartz White Pearl
- 2017–2021 Tucson (TL)Dazzling White Cream White
- 2021–2023 Santa Fe Hybrid Cream White
- 2020–2023 Palisade (LX2) Hyper White
See if your car’s covered here.
Questions? Ask your Hyundai dealer or call Hyundai Customer Care (800-633-5151).
