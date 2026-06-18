Palisades Country Club gets new owner

CHARLOTTE — The Palisades Country Club along Lake Wylie is under new ownership, marking the buyer’s entrance into the Charlotte market.

Herndon, Virginia-based Heritage Golf Group purchased the Palisades Country Club in Charlotte for $6.9 million, Mecklenburg County records show. The deed for the transaction was filed on June 12.

Heritage is an owner and operator of 48 golf and country clubs, primarily in the eastern United States and Colorado.

Read more on CBJ’s website here.

©2026 Cox Media Group