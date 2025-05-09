Panthers begin rookie minicamp

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers’ rookies returned to the practice fields on Friday afternoon.

The team’s newest players are spending the weekend at rookie minicamp, getting comfortable with their new home.

Head Coach Dave Canales calls it more than an evaluation, but rather a chance to lay the groundwork for the newest rookie class.

“This weekend is about introducing them to the workflow, the field expectation, when we’re on the grass, the tempo that we use, the energy that we go about our work, and then in the classroom,” Canales said. “Getting used to the learning style of the player.”

All eyes are on first-round pick Tetairoa McMillan, a wide receiver out of Arizona.

“I kind of lean on the people that have been through what I haven’t been through—the vets, the coaches, just again gaining any knowledge or wisdom I have from them is only going to keep me sane and help me," McMillian said.

Rookie minicamp continues Saturday afternoon.

