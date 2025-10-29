Panthers’ Brady Christensen nominated for NFL’s Salute to Service Award

CHARLOTTE — You can help a Carolina Panther win a prestigious award.

Guard Brady Christensen has been nominated for the Salute to Service Award.

It recognizes a player or coach who helps support the military community.

Christensen collaborates with Veterans Bridge Home to offer physical therapy services to veterans.

He also partners with the USO Center at the Charlotte Douglas Airport.

Fans will be able to vote through Nov. 30.

