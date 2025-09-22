Panthers celebrate shutout win over Falcons, look ahead to road test

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers are celebrating after earning their first shutout win in five years over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

The Panthers dominated the Falcons en route to a 30-0 win in their first home game of the season.

Panthers head coach Dave Canales spoke to the media after the team’s first win of the season.

“Collectively, as a group, we’ve been pushing on and striving for playing good football,” said Canales.

Sunday’s win was also the first time a team shut out another in the NFL. The Panthers defense had a lot to do with that, forcing three turnovers.

Canales did not give out a game ball after the game, but he did receive one.

“For me in that moment, they give me the game ball. I’m super proud that at the same time, while I’m always thinking of pouring into our guys, they’re also there to encourage me and challenge me,” Canales said. “They’ll bring things up to me too. I was really thankful that they chose that.”

Canales said the celebration ended right around the time the team finished their last meeting today as the Panthers get ready for a road matchup against the New England Patriots this Sunday.

