Panthers dominate Falcons 30-0 for first win of the season

CHARLOTTE (AP) — Bryce Young ran for a touchdown, Chau Smith-Wade returned an interception 11 yards for a score and rookie Ryan Fitzgerald made three field goals and the Carolina Panthers routed the Atlanta Falcons 30-0 on Sunday for their first win of the season.

Young was 16 of 24 for 121 yards, but played mistake free after turning the ball over five times in the previous two games.

Smith-Wade’s third-quarter pick-6 highlighted a dominant performance for defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero’s unit as the Panthers (1-2) intercepted Michael Penix Jr. twice, forced three turnovers and limited the Falcons to 5 of 16 conversions on third and fourth downs for their first shutout since Nov. 22, 2020.

Outside of Bijan Robinson, who combined for 111 yards from scrimmage — 72 on the ground and 39 through the air — the Falcons (1-2) got little production from their offense.

Penix looked tentative and was ineffective from the start, finishing 18 of 36 for 172 yards before getting benched in the fourth quarter for Kirk Cousins with the Falcons trailing 27-0.

It was a promising performance for Carolina, which has started the past three seasons 0-2 under Young.

The Panthers, playing at home for the first time this season, scored on their first possession on a 4-yard scamper from Young around left end. It was Young’s third touchdown on the ground against the Falcons in the past two meetings.

Fitzgerald made a 57-yard field goal to make it 10-0 at the half.

The Falcons had their chances, but Carolina’s defense thwarted every opportunity, even when returner Trevor Etienne fumbled a punt at the Carolina 33. Parker Romo, who replaced Younghoe Koo last week, missed field goals of 49 and 55 yards in the first quarter.

With the Falcons struggling to get much going, Penix looked to throw a pass down to Robinson in the third quarter, but Smith-Wade stepped in front of Robinson and hauled in the interception and raced to the end zone. Mike Jackson could have had another pick-6 later in the quarter but was tripped up by Penix after a 54-yard return.

The Panthers put the game away a few plays later on a 1-yard touchdown run by Rico Dowdle.

Injuries

Falcons: Reported no injuries.

Panthers: TE Ja’Tavion Sanders injured his ankle in the fourth quarter and making a reception near the right sideline. He did not return.

Up next

Falcons: Host Commanders on Sunday

Panthers: At Patriots on Sunday.

