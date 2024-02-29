Panthers coach sits down with Ch. 9 to discuss plans for turning team around

CHARLOTTE — Dave Canales, the new head coach of the Carolina Panthers, is scouting talent at the NFL combine in Indianapolis.

Canales spoke to Channel 9′s DaShawn Brown on Thursday to talk about how he plans to turn the team around.

The coach broke down the order of operations for the team right now. He said it starts with evaluating the current roster, then a look at free agents, and finally, the NFL draft.

