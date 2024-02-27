Panthers GM says offensive line is ‘high on the list’ of priorities this year

INDIANAPOLIS — The Carolina Panthers are laying out their priorities this season as the NFL scouting combine gets underway in Indianapolis.

At the combine, the Panthers’ new head coach and general manager will be scouting fresh talent for the upcoming season.

GM Dan Morgan on the #Panthers priorities...



Says addressing the offensive line will be "high on the list."



"I think it's pretty evident that our offensive line struggled at times last year." — DaShawn Brown (@DaShawnWSOC9) February 27, 2024

GM Dan Morgan told reporters Tuesday that “all options are on the table” with linebacker Brian Burns, including a franchise tag. He said he’s scheduled to meet with Burns’ agent soon.

Morgan also said the team has “all intentions” to re-sign linebacker Frankie Luvu.

As for Derrick Brown, Morgan spoke with his agent and hopes to extend his contract at some point.

