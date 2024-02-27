Local

Panthers GM says offensive line is ‘high on the list’ of priorities this year

By DaShawn Brown, wsoctv.com and WSOCTV.com News Staff

The Carolina Panthers are laying out their priorities this season as the NFL scouting combine gets underway in Indianapolis.

By DaShawn Brown, wsoctv.com and WSOCTV.com News Staff

INDIANAPOLIS — The Carolina Panthers are laying out their priorities this season as the NFL scouting combine gets underway in Indianapolis.

At the combine, the Panthers’ new head coach and general manager will be scouting fresh talent for the upcoming season.

GM Dan Morgan told reporters Tuesday that “all options are on the table” with linebacker Brian Burns, including a franchise tag. He said he’s scheduled to meet with Burns’ agent soon.

Morgan also said the team has “all intentions” to re-sign linebacker Frankie Luvu.

As for Derrick Brown, Morgan spoke with his agent and hopes to extend his contract at some point.

The Panthers’ new leadership also shared insight into their priorities this season. Morgan said addressing the offensive line will be “high on the list” this year.

“I think it’s pretty evident that our offensive line struggled at times last year,” Morgan said.

