Panthers continue prep to face Bucs with playoffs on the line

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers will play their final game of the regular season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, needing a win or an Atlanta Falcons win to secure a playoff spot for the first time since 2017.

The Panthers beat the Buccaneers at home nearly two weeks ago, adding confidence going into this weekend. A victory not only secures their spot in the playoffs but also positions them for a chance to win the NFC South title.

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young emphasized the importance of staying focused on the upcoming game against the Buccaneers.

“We’ve been stressing having championship opportunities for weeks now, so it’s just being consistent and continuing to build and grow and have a great week,” Young said on Tuesday.

Head Coach Dave Canales noted the positive atmosphere within the team.

“For over a month now, it’s been such a rich environment in the building to know we are playing for this division to win the championship first,” Canales said. “That’s got to be the focus and we have that opportunity in front of us.”

If the Panthers lose, they still have a chance to claim the NFC South title. If the Atlanta Falcons defeat the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Carolina would be in the playoffs thanks to a tiebreaker.

Game coverage on Saturday will begin with “NFL Countdown” at 3 p.m., followed by kickoff scheduled for 4:30 p.m., all on Channel 9.

