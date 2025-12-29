Panthers looking ahead to NFC South title game in Tampa Bay

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday afternoon with the NFC South title on the line.

The winner will book a trip to the NFL playoffs.

The Panthers are coming off a loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Charlotte by a score of 27-10.

Head Coach Dave Canales said in postgame remarks that it’s already time for his team to gear up for Tampa Bay.

“Our focus has shifted so we can get ready for the Bucs here primetime opportunity... championship opportunity. Everything right in front of us,” Canales said.

The Panthers can clinch the NFC South and secure a home playoff game with either a win or a tie against Tampa on Saturday.

Carolina beat Tampa Bay inside Bank of America Stadium on Dec. 21st.

The Panthers could also clinch the division via a tiebreaker if the Atlanta Falcons win their final two games.

Channel 9 will have exteneivse covarege this weekend, starting with “Eyewitness News at the Game: Playoff Push” at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Game coverage on Saturday will begin with “NFL Countdown” at 3 p.m., followed by kickoff scheduled for 4:30 p.m., all on Channel 9.

