Panthers to debut starters in preseason game against Browns

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers will take the field Friday night for the team’s first preseason game.

They will face the Cleveland Browns at Bank of America Stadium in Uptown.

The game is primetime preseason viewing for multiple reasons.

Much of the NFL world will be watching to get a better look at Browns’ quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who is fourth on the depth chart.

However, that is not the Panthers’ focus.

Head coach Dave Canales already said that he will be playing starters Friday night, which is something he didn’t do last year.

Bryce Young and the first-team offense will take the field for one or two series.

We’re also getting a look at the Panthers defense, specifically along the defensive front where they spent a lot of money during free agency.

Last year, this defense finished among the worst in the league.

Canales said he won’t be calling plays, which means offensive coordinator Brad Idzik will.

“Really, he’s been calling all of training camp,” Canales said. “In our practices, we’re scripted out that way and I trust Brad. We’ve been together forever.”

Canales added, “When he calls a practice like that, it really allows me to be engaged on both sides. Some of my mentors challenged me, make sure the defense can feel you. Make sure special teams can feel you. They need what you have to bring.”

The same goes for the defense, he said.

They’ll have two of the position coaches calling games during the preseason

Canales said they want to develop the coaching staff, too like his mentors did for him.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

