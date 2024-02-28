Panthers eyeing Uptown training facility with 5,000-seat venue, restaurants and retail

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers are eyeing a major expansion to replace the old training field bubble near Bank of America Stadium, and it could bring new retail, food and entertainment options to Uptown Charlotte.

According to planning documents filed by the Panthers, the team wants to build a new fieldhouse and training facilities on its property at 325 S. Cedar Street. Channel 9 has previously reported that the team wanted to make changes to its Uptown practice site, but the new documents provide more insight into what the team envisions.

The rezoning site plan calls for a venue that can seat up to 5,000 people for events. The documents add that the development could include space for a “restaurant/bar,” retail stores, food trucks, and lodging.

The zoning documents say the team wants to develop on about 12 acres of land. It says the proposed uses include “practice/training Facilities and fieldhouse facilities; indoor seating for sports and events/performances viewing on a periodic basis and up to 5,000 seats for such uses outdoors on a periodic basis.”

While the Panthers haven’t officially announced the full scope of the project --an article shared by the team in December hinted at modifications for “community opportunities”-- the site plan’s description is similar to what the Dallas Cowboys did with its practice facility in Frisco, called The Star.

The Carolina Panthers sent a statement to Channel 9 on Wednesday, saying: “The rezoning filing is a necessary step as we work through the strategic vision for our facilities. It will enable us to pursue enhancements and modifications to the practice fields with the goal of constructing a field house for football operations and community opportunities like Training Camp.”

