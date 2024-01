CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers’ season ended Sunday afternoon with a 9-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Carolina was shut out for the second week in a row, this time helping the Bucs lock up the division.

Quarterback Bryce Young threw for 94 yards to close out his rookie year.

Carolina finishes the season with a 2-15 record.

