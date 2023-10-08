Panthers fall to Lions continuing winless season

DETROIT, Mich. — The Carolina Panthers fell to the Detroit Lions 42-24, continuing their winless 2023 season.

Their record is now 0-5.

During the course of the game, rookie guard Chandler Zavala suffered a neck injury and was removed from the field by medical personnel.

Panthers.com reports that the team turned the ball over three times in the first half. Quarterback Bryce Young threw two interceptions, and running back Miles Sanders fumbled for the second time this season.

Noting that the Panthers’ offensive line was the team’s Achilles heel, the Lions’ defense put pressure on Young. During his first pick, the rookie QB was caught in a collapsing pocket and tried to hand off the ball to blocking tight end Ian Thomas, but that move was stopped by the Lions’ defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, according to Panthers.com.

Despite turnovers, there were positives to Young’s Day. The quarterback threw three touchdown passes, one to tight end Tommy Tremble, one to wide receiver DJ Chark Jr., and another to Adam Thielen.

According to Panthers.com, Chark’s second touchdown of the year came just a play after Young got a roughing the passer penalty against the Lions’ defense.

Next week, the Panthers will be on the road again, facing off against the Miami Dolphins before a bye week. The Dolphins recently beat the New York Giants, improving their record to 4-1.

