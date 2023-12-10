Panthers fall to Saints in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, La. — On Sunday, the Carolina Panthers (1-12) lost to the New Orleans Saints (6-7) at Caesars Superdome.

The final score of the game was 28-6.

Sunday’s match was the fewest number of points the Carolina team has scored in the 2023 season.

In the first play of the second quarter, the Saints gave the ball to running back, Alvin Kamara, who was able to make his way up and score the first touchdown of the game, bringing the score to 7-0.

The Panthers’ offense was struggling to get going, Bryce Young was able to think quickly and run up the left sideline for a 21-yard gain and set up a field goal for kicker, Eddie Piniero, bringing the score to 7-3.

In the latter of the first half, with the Panthers punting, Saints linebacker, Nephi Sewell, was able to go straight up the middle and get to Johnny Hekker, causing a fumble. It was picked up by fellow linebacker, D’Marco Jackson, and returned securing a second touchdown for the Louisiana team and bringing the score to 14-3.

During the third quarter, with the Panthers at midfield, Miles Sanders was able to get through a big hole in the Saints’ defense, break a tackle, and make another man miss him setting up a first and goal at the one-yard-line.

Two plays later, Young was looking to throw but got sacked by DeMario Davis, another devastating blow to the Panthers’ offense. The play did lead to another field goal for Piniero bringing the score to 14-6 heading into the fourth quarter.

That’s when everything began to unravel for the Carolina team. Piniero had a chance to make it a five-point game with a 41-yard field goal, but the kick was no good going off of the top of the right goalpost.

Meanwhile, the Saints were able to score 14 points during the game’s final quarter, pulling away to win 28-6.

The Panthers will face off against the Atlanta Falcons (6-7) next Sunday at Bank of America Stadium.

