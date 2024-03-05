Local

Panthers franchise tag LB Brian Burns

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Brian Burns FILE - Carolina Panthers linebacker Brian Burns walks on the field following an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. Kirk Cousins, Chris Jones and Mike Evans are among the best players who will be available on the open market unless their teams use a franchise tag by March 5. They’ll be joined by running backs Derrick Henry, Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs, edge rushers Josh Allen, Brian Burns and Danielle Hunter and several other talented players. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco, File)

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers have put a franchise tag on outside linebacker Brian Burns, the team announced.

ALSO READ: Panthers GM says offensive line is ‘high on the list’ of priorities this year

The team said Tuesday they placed the non-exclusive one-year tag on Burns ahead of the league deadline. It prevents the team captain from becoming an unrestricted free agent, ensuring a key part of their defense stays this season.

The non-exclusive tag means Burns can sign an offer with any team, but the Panthers have the right to match that offer.

Burns is one of five players in the NFL with seven or more sacks in each of the last five seasons, panthers.com reports.

According to NFL.com, the two-time Pro Bowler’s tag will cost more than $24 million.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Carolina Panthers hiking ticket prices again)

Carolina Panthers hiking ticket prices again

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read