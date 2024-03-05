Panthers franchise tag LB Brian Burns

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers have put a franchise tag on outside linebacker Brian Burns, the team announced.

The team said Tuesday they placed the non-exclusive one-year tag on Burns ahead of the league deadline. It prevents the team captain from becoming an unrestricted free agent, ensuring a key part of their defense stays this season.

The non-exclusive tag means Burns can sign an offer with any team, but the Panthers have the right to match that offer.

Burns is one of five players in the NFL with seven or more sacks in each of the last five seasons, panthers.com reports.

According to NFL.com, the two-time Pro Bowler’s tag will cost more than $24 million.

