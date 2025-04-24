Panthers GM Dan Morgan previews NFL Draft

CHARLOTTE — From the very start, the Carolina Panthers faced adversity in 2024.

In Week 1, they lost one of their best defensive players to a knee injury. Shortly after, their former number-one overall pick and starting quarterback was benched for four weeks.

Panthers General Manager Dan Morgan sat down with Channel 9’s DaShawn Brown to talk about the adversity that made the team better and this year’s draft plans.

“We have a mock draft App that we use where we can go in there,” Morgan said. “We can play this scenario out. OK, these guys got picked before us. Who are you picking here or hey you have the possibility of trading back here. How far do you wanna trade back and still feel good about grabbing a player that you think is going to help you.”

>> Watch Brown’s full interview with Morgan during tonight’s NFL Countdown show starting at 7 p.m. on Channel 9.

