Panthers hire former Chiefs executive Brandt Tilis as new Executive VP of Football Operations

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers have hired former Chiefs executive Brandt Tilis as their new Executive Vice President of Football Operations.

The announcement was made via a release that was posted Wednesday afternoon.

The team said the football executive management team will be led by new Panthers President of Football Operations and General Manager Dan Morgan.

However, Tilis will be responsible for all football administration and non-coaching matters related to operations, equipment, video, and analytics, among other areas.

He will also lead player contract negotiations, compliance with the NFL Collective Bargaining Agreement and league rules, salary cap management, and maintenance and labor administration, according to the release.

The team said Tilis, who was formally Kansas City’s lead contract negotiator, will add an analytical approach to the cap and contracts to a mix of experienced personnel men as they move forward alongside new head coach Dave Canales.

“It’s great to add Brandt and his experience to our organization,” Morgan said. “He comes from a championship-caliber team in Kansas City and will play a lead role in our front office. We are looking forward to getting him here and working together to build this team.”

According to the release, Tilis has spent the last 14 seasons with the Chiefs and the last three as vice president of football operations.

He has been their lead contract negotiator since 2017 and worked to create a structure that allowed them to give quarterback Patrick Mahomes a record-breaking 10-year, $450 million contract extension in 2020.

